Ghanim Al Muftah has delivered a strong message during opening ceremony of World Cup. Credit: @g_almuftah @SquawkaNews Source: Twitter & Sports Brief

A Qatari youth, Ghanim Al Muftah becomes a global icon after delivering a powerful message at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

The young man was joined on the stage at Al Bayt stadium by veteran American actor Morgan Freeman.

During the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there was a surprise appearance by iconic Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman but he was not on the Al Bayt stadium pitch alone.

The American superstar was spotted with a young physically-challenged Qatari boy, who grabbed the attention of the world with his beautiful message and Quranic recitation.

The boy, known in real life as Ghanim Al Muftah, is a Qatari youth icon, who has become an inspiration for many young people in the Gulf.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup started with host nation Qatar losing their opening game to Ecuador

Who is Ghanin Al Muftah?

Al Muftah was born a twin and has Caudal Regression Syndrome, a rare disorder that impairs the development of the lower spine. Despite his condition, Al Muftah lived for 15 years.

He is one of FIFA’s ambassadors at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Al Muftah has defied all odds and currently studies political science as he has ambitions of becoming a diplomat.

He has about 3 million followers on Instagram and is very popular on Tik Tok. The Qatari youth icon has garnered huge following his appearance on the world stage after he made a powerful speech during the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

Even though Al Muftah walks with the aid of his hands, the young man does a lot including driving.

His story is seen as a perfect example of disability does not mean inability.

Morgan Freeman delivers a strong message at World Cup Earlier. The celebrated American movie icon Morgan Freeman made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Freeman alongside a Qatari poet Gandem Al Muftau opened the games with a message of unity, respect, and community as the Gulf nation hosts the World Cup for the first time.

Morgan Freeman delivered a strong message at the World Cup opening ceremony. In photos posted on social media, Freeman with his splendid grey hair is seen walking in the middle of the Al Bayt stadium.

BTS star dazzles at World Cup opening ceremony BTS star Jung Kook produced a spectacular musical performance at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The member of the South Korean boy band group performed the official World Cup song Dreamers as he thrilled spectators at the Al Bayt stadium.

Thousands of fans sang and danced along to his delivery as Qatar welcomes 31 nations for the global showpiece.

