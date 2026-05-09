Rema, other global superstars to perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Rema

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has been selected to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He is billed to perform in the United States as part of opening ceremonies set to take place in the three host countries.

FIFA made the announcement via an official Instagram post, revealing a star-studded lineup that reflects the cultural diversity of the tournament’s host nation, the United States.

The list of confirmed artistes includes American rapper Future, pop icon Katy Perry, Brazilian singer Anitta, South African star Tyla, K-pop sensation LISA, and Rema.

In its statement, FIFA described the opening ceremony, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, as a reflection of the massive scale of the 2026 World Cup.

“Global superstars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla will headline the celebrations in Los Angeles, with additional world-renowned artists still to be announced,” FIFA stated.

The global football governing body added that the lineup “reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrance of its many diasporas,” while highlighting “the power of music to bring people together across the country.”

This will mark another major international stage for Rema, who continues to solidify his position as one of Africa’s leading global music exports.

Last Thursday, Colombian superstar Shakira unveiled ‘Dai Dai’ as the official theme song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It kicks off on June 11, 2026, with the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.