By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — In it’s renewed bid to improve on the academic programmes of the institution and service delivery to Nigeria, the management of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, has successfully established and commissioned the Public Procurement Research Centre, PPRC.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Centre, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, VC, Professor (Mrs.) Nnenna N. Oti, reasoned that the road to good success may be tough and rough, but success is sweet.

Her words: “The road to a resounding success may be tough and rough, as in this instant case, but success is definitely sweet.

“As you all know, this is a highly challenging time in our dear country. The situation demands extraordinary effort, resilience, and perseverance, to excel in academic programmes and projects, as complex as what we are now commissioning.”

The VC recalled that FUTO was one of the six federal universities selected for the project, after a very rigorous competitive process, stressing that “this Centre is first of its kind to be domiciled in the South East geo-political zone”.

Earlier in her address, the Centre Director, Professor Gloria Chukwudebe, said: “A good procurement system puts into consideration, the environmental and social requirements of the community. This project is packaged to train Nigerians on procurement laws and processes, environmental standards and sustainable social standards.

“The FUTO Centre is designed to run executive and degree courses in Procurement Management, Environmental Standards and Sustainable Social Development.

“Once we learn to get procurement right, potholes will disappear from our roads, because a well procured road, with adequate drainage and side-walks, will last a minimum of 15 years.

“Similarly, faulty procurement leads to accidents, failed buildings, bridges, poor service delivery in organizations, hospitals and higher institutions and a lot more.”

