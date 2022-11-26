By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government says it has approved over N16 billion broadband infrastructures projects in 18 Institutions of higher learning across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, disclosed this on Thursday at the official launch of projects by the Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, in

Abuja.

This was even as the Commission revealed that similar projects have been designed for 20 markets across the country.

Pantami explained that after careful consideration, 3 Institutions were selected from each of the zones to benefit from the first phase of the project, adding that about 20 markets, 3 from each geopolitical zones, the popular Computer village in Lagos and the Wuse market in Abuja will also benefit from the broadband penetration initiative.

He informed that the project in each of the selected schools is expected to gulp about N400 million.

Unveiling a book he authored on the importance of technical Skills acquisition, the minister noted that the broadband infrastructures for higher institutions, broadband infrastructures for markets, targeting Small and Medium Enterprises, and the distribution of 6,000 e-tablet, were legacy projects which the government gives priority.

According to him, the broadband infrastructures projects, both at Schools and markets, were conceived to help government achieve its desire towards total digitalisation for rapid growth of digital economy.

” I presented Memo to the Federal Executive Council for the Broadband infrastructures projects, permission was granted by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Projects up to N16, 703, 863, 327: 00.

“After the approvals were granted by the Federal Executive Council, I have directed NCC to implement it on behalf of the government of Nigeria”.

He explained, ” In this phase one, each University will approximately benefit broadband infrastructures unlimited around 400 million naira. We selected 3 Universities from each geopolitical zones, starting with the University of Abuja, University of Ilorin and Federal University of Technology, Minna , all from North Central .

” In Southeast, we have Federal University of Technology, Owerri, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka. South South, we have the University of Port Harcourt, University of Benin and the University of Calabar.

” In Southwest, we have the University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and the Federal College of Education ( Technical) Oyo. In Northwest, we have Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Bayero University Kano, Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua University Katsina.

” In Northeast, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Borno State University and Gombe State University. When it comes to narkets, we have selected 20 of them, 3 from each geopolitical zones, and we have other two which are the Computer village in Lagos and the Wuse market in Abuja”.

