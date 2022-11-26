By Biodun Busari

Nigerians are reacting with beautiful comments as Nollywood actress Nancy Isime posted her curvaceous body on Instagram on Friday.

Isime, a model and media personality posted a video of her showing off her new body with the caption “Natural beauty.”

In another post, the beautiful talented actress flaunted a picture captioned as “Perfect body shape.”

Meanwhile, as she relished her new shape, social media users are expressing their views to make Nancy Isime proud of what she has done, but some do not seem to like it.

Among the comments on Instagram are:

@chukwuemeka_divine_favour said, “Indeed you’re beautiful my darling.”

@rykengson_rtd commented “Sweet girla.”

“There’s something about this yansh,” @sani_lizzy said.

Meanwhile, among those who shared opposing views was @iampreye_b saying “Nancy you don go add join again!!! Chai.”

