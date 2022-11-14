…Offers N5m reward for information leading to arrest of each terrorist

In its determination to arrest dare-devil terrorists Kingpins terrorizing Nigerians and perpetrating mayhem in several parts of the country particularly in the North West, the Defence headquarters has released a list of nineteen (19) most wanted terrorists kingpins and commanders under the manhunt of troops and security agencies.

The DHQ has also announced the offer of N5Million reward for information leading to the whereabout and arrest of each of the terrorist Terrorists.

Photographs of the terrorists with their names and places of origin, accompanied with numbers to call for dissemination of the information were displayed at military and security locations including the Defence headquarters in Abuja on Monday

The 19 wanted terrorists are Sani Dangote, from Dumburum Village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara state, Bello Turji Gudda, from Fakai Village, Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara state, Alhaji Ado Aliero, Yankuzo Village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara state, Monore from Yantumaki Village, Danmusa LGA, Katsina state, Leko from Muzoji Village. Matazu LGA of Katsina state, Dogo Nahali from Yar Tsavtyar Jino Village, Kankara LGA, Katsina state.

Others are Halilu Sububu, from Sububu Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state, Nasanda from Kwashabawa Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara state, Isa Kwashen Garwafrom Kamfarin Daudawa Village in Faskari LGA of Kastsina state, Ali Kachala aka Ali Kawaje from Kuyambaka vIllage in Dansadau District, Maru LGA of Zamfara state, Baleri from Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara state.

Also on the list are Nagona from Angwan Galadima Village in Isa LGA of Sokoto state, Abu Radde from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina state, Dan-Da from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina state, Mamudu Tainange from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina state, Umaru Dan Nigeria from Rafi Village, Mada District in Gusau LGA of Zamfara state, Sani Gurgu from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina state, Magala from Maru LGA of Zamfara state.

“If you have any information, call 09135904467” the DHQ list said.

