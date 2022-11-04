By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Dana Air has announced plans to resume flight operations on November 9, 2022 after a successful conclusion of the audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued and made available to newsmen Chief Operating Officer, Ememobong Ettete on Friday.

Recall that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had four months ago suspended Dana Air for multiple regulatory infractions.

However, the airline said it plans to resume flight operations after a successful conclusion of the audit organised by NCAA.

The airline in a statement said: ”We are pleased to announce that we will resume flights operations on November 9th, having successfully concluding an audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

Chief Operating Officer, Ememobong Ettete said: “The audit for us was a re-engineering and restructuring process and having successfully concluded the audit and an extensive one at that for the second time.

“With a new management team fully in charge, we are now well positioned despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment, and concentrating fully on strengthening our operations efficiently for sustainable growth while still offering safe, reliable and exciting flying experience to our loyal guests.

“As a proudly Nigerian brand with Nigerians at the helm of affairs and with over 14 years service to the Nigerian flying public, we remain eternally grateful to our customers, travel partners, clients and vendors for keeping faith with us while the audit lasted and we would never take your loyalty and support for granted as it means a lot to us.

“We wish to also express our profound gratitude to the NCAA for the painstaking Audit process and the professionalism exhibited by the team of inspectors and also the management personnel who stayed sometimes beyond their official closing times to see that we do what is needed to be done properly and in good time during the course of the Audit process.

“This audit has repositioned us as a vibrant and resilient brand and it’s turned out really good for us and for the industry at large. This is also highly recommended for all domestic airlines for the good of the industry.”

RELATED NEWS