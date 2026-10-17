SAHCO urges stakeholders to collaborate for stronger air cargo sector

By Dickson Omobola

Skyway Aviation Handling Company, SAHCO, has said there is a need for robust stakeholder collaboration, mutual trust and shared responsibility to drive the growth, efficiency and global competitiveness of the country’s aviation cargo industry.

Chairman of SAHCO, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, represented by the company’s Managing Director, Mrs Adenike Aboderin, said the air cargo sector played a vital role in facilitating international trade, connecting markets and supporting broader economic development.

Afolabi spoke at the SAHCO Plc Cargo Stakeholders Forum held in Lagos.

He said SAHCO’s success was closely linked to the cooperation of every stakeholder within the cargo value chain, from airlines and freight forwarders to regulatory agencies, cargo agents, importers, exporters and other service providers.

To meet the evolving demands of the global economy, Afolabi said SAHCO had continued to invest in modern technology, equipment and infrastructure.

He explained that the company’s recent equipment upgrades included the introduction of a new dual-view X-ray machine for advanced cargo screening, an explosive trace detection, ETD, machine for identifying potential traces of explosives, a 16-tonne forklift for handling heavy and oversized consignments, and specialised cold-chain handling facilities for temperature-sensitive cargo, including pharmaceuticals and perishable goods.

Afolabi said: “The air cargo sector plays a vital role in facilitating international trade, connecting markets, supporting businesses, and contributing to economic development. In today’s interconnected global economy, the speed, reliability, security, and efficiency of cargo operations are critical to the competitiveness of businesses and the growth of our nation.

“At SAHCO Plc, we recognise that our success is closely linked to the success of every stakeholder within the cargo value chain. From airlines and freight forwarders to regulatory agencies, cargo agents, importers, exporters, and other service providers, we all share the responsibility of ensuring that cargo moves safely, efficiently, and seamlessly through our airports.”

He said this understanding continued to drive the company’s commitment to improving service delivery, strengthening operational processes, investing in modern equipment and infrastructure, and embracing innovative solutions to enhance the customer experience.

Afolabi said the investments underscored SAHCO’s commitment to cargo security, regulatory compliance and the protection of shipments entrusted to its care.

He added: “In furtherance of our operational efficiency objectives, we have added a 16-tonne forklift to our equipment fleet. This addition strengthens our capacity to handle heavy and oversized consignments, improve cargo movement, and support more efficient loading, offloading, and cargo handling operations.”

On the company’s cold-chain handling capabilities, he said the investment was aimed at supporting cargo integrity, reducing the risk of temperature-related damage and providing greater value to customers whose businesses depended on the safe and timely movement of sensitive goods.

The SIFAX Group chairman added that the company had expanded its cargo build-up operational area to improve workflow efficiency, optimise space and accommodate growing cargo volumes.

He stressed, however, that infrastructure and equipment alone could not guarantee excellence without a skilled workforce, strict adherence to safety protocols and effective communication among all stakeholders.