By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Centre for Legislative Advocacy and Action, CLAA declared the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi incompetent on his job and asked him to resign or face mass action.

The call followed the controversy that had rocked the national assembly over the appointment of a new Clerk.

Recall that there the present CNA, Amos Olatunde Ojo was asked o proceed on pre-retirement leave.

Amid naming another person an acting Clerk, the Chairman of the National Assembly and President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan directed that Olatunde be recalled to continue in office until February next year.

Reacting to the development, the national coordinator of CLAA, Tanimu Ahmadu in a statement attributed the controversy to a memo issued by NASC Chair on July 4, 2022.

He said that the confusion was uncalled for if Amshi knew his job and was familiar with the civil service rules.

He called on the Senate President to save the commission from a total collapse by ensuring that a more competent hand was appointed to run the affairs of the NASC.

“For a National Assembly Service Commission Chairman to be unable to correctly interpret the rules of the civil service is worrying, therefore, the whole confusion that has continued to engulf succession at the National Assembly bureaucracy. This situation if permitted to continue will erode the integrity and sanctity of the commission, hence, our demand that the chairman of the commission to step down.

“It was even more worrying when the Head of Civil Service of the Federation had given correct interpretation to the rules, yet the chairman believes he must have the final say even when it was outside his purview to do so. We, however, wish to commend the Senate President and Speaker of the House for doing the right thing.

“We call on the Clerk to use this period and tidy up whatever needs to done before February, while he should ensure that the smooth operations of the National Assembly bureaucracy run smoothly”, the group stated.

