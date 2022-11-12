…As IGP set to meet Political Parties, Candidates

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following the spate of election-related violence in the country in the lead up to next year’s general election, the Federal Government has vowed a decisive strike against perpetrators as well as purveyors of hate speech, cyber bullying and incitement.

This was as the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES mandated the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Baba Alkali to convene a meeting with Nigeria’s registered political parties and candidates with a view to stemming the tide.

The meeting between the IGP and political parties is to specifically reiterate the imperative of peaceful campaigns and to convey the enforcement measures to be taken against violators.

The decision was part of resolutions taken at the emergency meeting of ICCES held on Friday at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Abuja.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Security Committee, Maj. Gen. Modibbo A. Alkali (retd) in a statement on Saturday said following extensive reports, reviews and deliberations, the meeting resolved that security agencies will upscale intelligence gathering, sharing and utilisation of same to stem further sabotage.

Other resolutions were; “Deployment of joint Security and Safety Teams to all INEC assets and facilities nationwide forthwith. The teams will include, among others, the Police, Army, DSS, Civil Defence and the Federal Fire Service.

“In addition to the measures already taken for the arrest and prosecution of offenders, the Inspector General of Police, as head of the lead agency in internal security, shall convene a meeting of all political parties, candidates and other critical stakeholders to reiterate the imperative of peaceful campaign and to convey the enforcement measures to be taken against violators.

“Decisive lawful action shall be taken against purveyors of hate speech, incitement to violence, mobilisation of thugs and other violations, including the prompt arrest, investigation and prosecution of offenders in line with the provisions of Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022. Those already arrested will face prosecution immediately.

“The meeting appealed to Nigerians to continue to support INEC and the security agencies to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the 2023 General Election”.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the National Secruity Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, representatives of the Armed Forces, the intelligence, law enforcement and safety agencies as well as other members of the ICCES also attended the meeting.

With 105 days to the 2023 General Election, the meeting noted with grave concerns the recent attacks on INEC facilities in Ogun and Osun States.

“Similarly troubling is the rising incidents of attacks on supporters and facilities of political parties, ostensibly by political opponents, so soon into the five-month period for campaign rallies, processions and meetings as provided in the INEC Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election.

“It is even more worrisome that these are happening as several electoral activities that will precede the elections are in progress such as the display of the register of voters for claims and objections nationwide”, the statement added.

