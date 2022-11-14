By Biodun Busari

Not fewer than 21 persons have been killed as a bus fell into a canal in Egypt’s Nile River Delta region on Saturday.

Egypt’s health ministry official, Dr Sherif Makeen, said this in a statement adding that three children were among the fatalities.

In the statement, Makeen said the accident happened in Dakahlia province, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

The health official also said that other injured passengers were transported to a local hospital, according to NBC.

The head of police investigations in the province, Brig. Mohamed Abdel Hadi said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle’s steering wheel.

The Public Prosecution office which is investigating the incident also accused the bus driver of making a phone call when driving which led to the crash.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

In July, a passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in the southern province of Minya, killing 23 people and injuring 30.

Reports revealed that in October, a truck slammed into a minibus in Dakahlia, killing at least 10 people.

