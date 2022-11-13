By Efosa Taiwo

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday evening, returned to Abuja after a two-week medical trip to London, the United Kingdom (UK).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, confirmed his arrival in a tweet around 7:22pm.

“President Muhammadu Buhari just landed in Abuja. Alhamdu Lillahi,” he tweeted.

Recall he left Abuja on Sunday, October 31, for a routine medical check up after attending a security council meeting and a Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Owerri, Imo State.

The President’s special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, had tweeted that Buhari was expected back in the country in the “second week of November”.

During his stay, he met with King Charles III for the first time since his accession.

At the meeting, Buhari said he discussed issues with the King Charles bordering on the King’s interests in Nigeria.

