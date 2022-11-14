The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said it will embark on rallies and declare a lecture free day in protest against the payment of half salary.

Moyosore Ajao, chairman of ASUU in the University of Ilorin confirmed the report. Reacting to this, the Parents under the aegis of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, said since the lecturers have continued from where they stopped in the 2021/2022 session, they should be paid.

NAPTAN National President, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, in a statement said: “The government should do the right thing. They should pay the lecturers. We all know that some time has been wasted, but since there is an effort to bridge the gap one way or the other, nothing should be done to truncate the process again

“Lecturers and students would only need to forfeit some holidays and as parents, we don’t want anything to rock the boat again. Parents are looking forward to their children finishing their studies and for them to reap the fruits of their labour. The issue of personality clash or ego should not be allowed to push education into another crisis situation, “he said

