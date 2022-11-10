President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will win the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Buhari stated this on Wednesday in an interview in the United Kingdom after meeting with His Royal Majesty, King Charles III in Buckingham Palace.

According the President, APC is lucky to have Tinubu as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

When asked the chances of the APC in the 2023 elections, Buhari said, “What are the chances of my party not winning the election? We are going to win the election.

“Tinubu, the presidential candidate, a very well-known politician in the country, he was a two-term governor in Lagos State, the most resourceful state and the most visited state. So, I think the party was lucky to get him to be the candidate,” he added.

Recall Tinubu contested presidential primary in June alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

More than 2,300 delegates voted in the contest that produced Tinubu, who polled a total of 1,271 votes – over four times the votes scored by his closet rival, Amaechi who had 316 votes.

Osinbajo, Lawan, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State came behind the duo with 235, 152, and 47 votes respectively.

Tinubu will be contesting the presidency in 2023 alongside frontline contenders including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the News Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

