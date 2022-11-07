By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State government has declared as illegal 30 housing estates located in the state’s capital territory and gave the owners 35 days to fulfill the necessary requirements or face the law.

Of the numbers, 15 are located in the city of Awka, eight in Nkwelle Ezunaka near Onitsha, four in Amansea, two in Anambra East and one in Enugwu Agidi.

Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Lands, Mr. Edwin Ejike said in a statement that none of the 30 estates got approval of the state government before development was commenced.

The state government’s statement read in part: “Members of the public are advised to refrain from any dealings in the estates. The Ministry of Lands, in conjunction with Awka Capital Development Authority and Anambra State Physical Planning Board will take appropriate steps to enforce the relevant laws applicable to these estates.

“Owners of the estates are advised in their own interest to ensure that necessary approvals are obtained.

“The state government will commence enforcement of the laws applicable to the estates 35 days after the date of the notice.’

Some of the owners of the estates who spoke yesterday claimed that they received the necessary approvals after paying the stipulated fees to the government during the previous administrations.

For instance, one of them who operates one of the oldest estates at the highbrow estate at Nkwelle Ezunaka said his company has been paying the necessary taxes for the past 10 years and wondered why the state government should take what he called a hash decision against investors whose objective is to help solve the problem of housing deficit in the country.

