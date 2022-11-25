By Innocent Anaba

A renowned estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, yesterday, urged Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, the Commissioner of Police and Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, to investigate an alleged defamatory publication made against him by President, Centre for Democracy and Socio-Economic Rights, CEDESER.

The group had on an online platform, on November 22, 2022, described Owoeye as a notorious land grabber that has controlled a criminal gang that has been disturbing the peace of the state.

But, Owoeye, in a petition by his lawyer, Ogabi Babatunde, said the publication was a deliberate effort to damage his reputation and credibility in the society.

He said publication has “lowered his image in the eyes of the numerous readers of the unfortunate story both on the online platform and other platforms where the story was forwarded to within Nigeria and overseas.”

Similar petitions were written to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ministry of Justice, and Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, respectively.

