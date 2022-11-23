By Dayo Johnson

THE Alale of Akungba Chieftaincy tussle in Akoko South West, area of Ondo state, took a new dimension as the Ole Ruling House, yesterday, described the appointment of Oba Isaac Ajimo, by the state government as flagrant disobedience to a court order.

The Alale stool became vacant in 2007.

Counsel to the Agure and Mokun branch of the Ole ruling house, Mallam Gani Asiru, said that Oba Ajimo was appointed when the matter “was pending at the Court of Appeal, Akure, by the immediate past administration in the state.”

Asiru noted that the former governor, Olusegun Mimiko “in flagrant disobedience to the order of the court, went ahead to appoint Oba Isaac Sunday Ajimo as the Alale of Akungba.

“It is this violation of rule of law that we are inviting and praying your Excellency to correct. The law is clear until set aside; the judgement of the court remains sacrosanct and must be obeyed.

“However, the Ajimoh branch of the Ole ruling house went to court by the institution of Suit No. AK/195/2007 praying the court to stop the approval.

“The Agure and Mokun counter-claimed. At the end of the trial, Ajimo’s claims were dismissed and the reliefs contained in the counterclaim of our clients granted.

“The court ordered that the government should not consider any list other than the one which produces Prince Isiaka Adu. “

RELATED NEWS