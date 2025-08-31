Chieftaincy Stool: Don’t victimize opponents, Aiyedatiwa cautions new Alale of Akungba

— Community Hails Governor for Ending Years of Dispute

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the weekend presented the Staff of Office to Oba Isiaka Oseni Adu as the Alale of Akungba-Akoko, with a caution against victimizing perceived opponents.

The governor said the recognition of Oba Adu marked the end of decades of legal tussles and a step towards restoring peace in the community.

“It is only logical to allow His Royal Majesty, Oba Isiaka Oseni Adu, who obtained favourable judgments at all levels of the judiciary, to enjoy the benefits of his legal victory in the interest of fair play, equity, and justice,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He explained that though it was the turn of the Olugbade Ruling House to produce the next monarch after the passing of Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo in March 2025, the state had to comply with existing court rulings validating Adu’s claim.

Emphasizing government’s neutrality, the governor urged the Olugbade Ruling House to exercise patience, stressing that the decision was not a preference for one ruling house but a move to reconcile factions within the Ole Ruling House.

Congratulating the new monarch, Aiyedatiwa reminded him of his role as a unifier.

“Kabiyesi, you are now a father to all. The staff of office should be employed to strengthen peace, unity, and cohesion in Akungba, not to victimize perceived opponents,” he charged.

The governor also highlighted ongoing developmental projects in the area, including the reconstruction of the Akungba–Ikare Road into a dual carriageway, flood mitigation efforts, and market relocation for safety. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to security through the Amotekun Corps and other agencies.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro, lauded the governor’s respect for due process, while Chairman of Akoko South West LGA, Hon. Ayo Ajana, described the installation as the dawn of peace for Akungba.

In his response, Oba Adu expressed gratitude to God and the state government for upholding the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed his claim to the stool.

“This is a historic day, the fruition of a journey that began in 1951 with the aspiration of the Agure royal family to ascend the throne,” the monarch said, pledging to prioritize unity and development in his reign.