By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State and the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, traded tackles over the appointment of permanent secretaries.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, faulted Governor Oyetola over the appointments saying with a few weeks to the end of his (Oyetola) administration, he ought to have allowed the incoming administration to take such a decision.

He said: “We are again constrained to frown at current plans by the outgoing Oyetola administration to appoint 15 new permanent secretaries in the twilight of his governorship. We note that Oyetola has been running the government with just about nine permanent secretaries for the past three and half years. How he came about the idea of increasing the number at the twilight of his administration’s tenure is still not clear.

“As an outgoing Governor, it cannot be good intentioned for you to appoint critical officials like permanent secretaries when a new leader is about to take over the administration of the state.

“The incoming governor has the right to determine the team he will work with. It should be clear that predetermining the makeup of the incoming government is an effort in futility.

But Governor Oyetola, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Sunday Akere, said the PDP and Adeleke seem to have forgotten that Oyetola is the incumbent governor till November 27.

Akere said: “It is unfortunate that the PDP seems not to know what is right to what is wrong. The first term tenure of Governor Oyetola ends on midnight of 26th November 2022 and whatever actions or decisions are taken by the Governor are covered by the law of the land. PDP should wait for their turn if any and allow us to deliver on the mandate given to us by the people of Osun State.”

