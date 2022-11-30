By Peter Egwuatu

Shareholders of Access Holdings Plc, yesterday, unanimously approved the statutory report presented to them by its Board of Directors, just as they demanded for higher dividend under the holding structure.

The shareholders at the Court Ordered Meeting held in Lagos, commended the board and management for their hard work to be the first in the industry to get statutory report as its concerns the holding structure in accordance with the provisions of section 235 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

Addressing the shareholders, the Group Chief Executive, Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, said: “Over the next 5 years, Access Bank aspires to be number one in Nigeria, with a strong global franchise and a universal payment gateway, solidified by a robust capital base and best-practice governance structures. This is in addition to its vision to be the world’s most respected African Bank.

‘‘We would be ending our five year strategic plan in 2022 and to begin another one. The Bank seeks to build the best-in-class payments gateway and position itself as a payments leader. Our international businesses will be hinged on a universal payments gateway powered by technology and a strong network of relationships across operating countries, with an ecosystem of local and international partnerships that will service global payments and remittances. ‘‘Our goal is to play a significant role in bridging the gap between cross-border and domestic transfers across all business segments and payments flows in current and potential countries of operations.”

