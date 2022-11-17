By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), former Inspector General of Police MD Abubakar has “expressed deep shock and sadness over the heart wrenching news of the passing away of one of the association’s illustrious and promising members, Brigadier General Audu Ogbole James mni”.

A statement by the association’s national publicity secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), noted that late Ogbole James demise who was the Monitor General of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 40/2018, occured on Wednesday at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) Oshodi, Lagos.

“Consequently, the President, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire membership of the association, expresses his deepest condolences to the family of our late member, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the entire members of AANI, and indeed the nation, over this monumental loss.

“There is no doubt this unfortunate incident has robbed AANI, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and the entire nation of the services of one of its finest, most professional, patriotic, dedicated, humble, and quintessential senior officer and a gentleman of the nation’s Armed

Forces.

“Until his death, he was the Director of Finance and Accounts at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Center (NAFRC), Oshodi- Lagos.

“He is survived by an aged mother, a wife, and three children. Details of his burial arrangements will be announced later by the Nigerian Army in conjunction with his family.

“AANI members are kindly requested to show unwavering love and support by rallying around and being with his family, in prayers and visitation at this very trying moment as well as turn out en-masse for the burial of our late illustrious member.

“May his gentle soul Rest In Peace, and May Almighty God also give his family, AANI, Armed Forces of Nigeria and indeed the nation the courage and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Amen!”, the statement said.

