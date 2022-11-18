By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has assured Nigerians that he is committed to reducing poverty as well as suffering in the country.

Obi gave this assurance while addressing his supporters on Friday in Gboko Local Government Area, Benue, noting that there is poverty and suffering in the country.

He said vote for only candidates that you know will deliver if elected.

“Vote for those people who know you and know your pains. Next year please, vote for the right persons.

“We want a Benue where children will be in school and everything will be normal,” he said

RELATED NEWS