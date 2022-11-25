Sheikh Dr. Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara

By Bashir Bello

The spiritual leader of Qadiriyya order in Nigeria and West Africa, Sheikh Dr. Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara, has called on electorate to shun money politics and any form of worldly things that can influence them into selling their votes as the 2023 general election approaches.

This was as he said they should vote for only credible candidates who will deliver on the dividends of democracy and salvage the situation of the country.

The revered leader made the call while speaking with newsmen at his Quadirriya residence on the successful hosting of the 72nd Maukibi celebration, an annual celebration in honour of Qadiriyya founding father Sheikh Abdulkadir Jelani.

Sheikh Kabara said the Islamic clerics have a great role to play in sensitizing the electorates on the need to vote credible candidates in order to set the nation on the path of growth and development.

According to him, “The religious leaders have a great role to play by sensitizing the electorates. What I meant by this, is for them to sensitize the electorates on the need to vote credible candidates to salvage the situation. We should keep aside personal interest, wordly things. We should consider credibility of candidates who will deliver.

“You must think deeply, thoroughly and vote one who is credible for leadership positions to salvage the situation of the country,” Sheikh Kabara said.

The revered leader also cautioned the Federal Government against removal of the Arabic inscription on the nigerian currency as it embark on the redesigning of the naira notes.

