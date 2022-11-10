By Efosa Taiwo

November is the penultimate month of the year. And in history, it has recorded events that are unforgettable in the sands of time.

Here are ten of those events:

November 30, 1782 – The United Stated and Great Britain sign a peace treaty in Paris, formally ending the Revolutionary War.

November 1, 1845 – All Saints Day made compulsory by Pope Gregory IV.

November 6, 1860 – Abraham Lincoln elected President of the United States.

November 1, 1896 – The first bare breasted females (Zulu tribe) appears in the National Geographic magazine.

November 23, 1935 – Italy Declares War on France

Novemeber 2, 1936 – The BBC Television Service, launches

November 18, 1966 – U.S. Roman Catholic bishops did away with the rule against eating meat on Fridays.

November 22, 1986 – Mike Tyson becomes the youngest Heavyweight Champion in history

November 17, 2007 – Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is sworn in as the governor of California

