By Prince Osuagwu

Product Manager, Layer3Cloud, Yusuf Abdulazeez, has advised corporate organizations in the country to move their workloads to the cloud because of the enormous benefits that come with it. Abdulazeez said organizations could take advantage of cloud migration solutions for networking, security, and storage because it allows them to maintain their applications’ pre-existing status, with the added benefit of being able to monitor traffic coming in and going out of the cloud.

According to him, “apart from these wins, Layer3Cloud also offers managed cloud services. This basically means that they can take care of the day-to-day management of clients’ cloud infrastructure, and provide virtual data centres and servers, backup and disaster recovery, and co-location services”.

Abdulazeez noted that businesses that migrate to the cloud with consistent infrastructure will save a significant amount of resources in doing so, even as they stand a better chance to reap the benefits that come with the cloud.

For him, “they can attain this consistency with products that are designed specifically for that purpose. These products are available from some of the better cloud service providers, who may also offer other cloud-based enterprise solutions,” he said.

He explained that some of the widely known gains include potentially unlimited data storage; an increased ability of team members to collaborate on projects from multiple locations in real time; lower IT costs; resource scalability; and, ultimately, improved productivity and higher revenues.

However, he said the process of migrating apps to the cloud is not always straightforward. As one would expect of any significant transfer of resources between locations, migrating workloads to the cloud can have a substantial impact on various aspects of an organisation’s IT setup. Among the most affected are networking, security, and storage systems.

“Enterprises that intend to transmit data from on-premise to the cloud will need to ensure that there’s a consistency between both sets of infrastructure. This will help them avoid the risks that come with changing locations and complete the movement to the cloud relatively quickly.

RELATED NEWS