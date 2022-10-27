If you are strong in people management, cooperation and have the right personality for the job, then apply for the position of Web Developer Job at Vanguard media limited today!
We are looking for someone who is strategic and can think through the overall design to anticipate future needs.
Responsibilities
- Responsible for the implementation of web solutions, consistently creating well-designed, tested code using best practices for website development, including mobile and responsive site design.
- Experience with WordPress development such as plug-ins, templates, and widgets as well as technical design and planning of online projects in cooperation with our product and design departments.
- Implementation of responsive web design in HTML5, CSS, SASS, PHP, JavaScript/jQuery and JS Frameworks etc
- Write “clean”, well-designed code
- Produce detailed specifications
- Troubleshoot, test and maintain core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
- Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
- Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them is a plus
- Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them is a plus
- Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary.
Requirements
- Candidates should possess a B.Sc / B.Tech Degree
Experience:
- 2 – 4 years of work experience.
- Strong knowledge of an object-oriented language.
- Strong knowledge and design skills including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools such as Git
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using the Job position as the subject of the email.