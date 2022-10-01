World acclaimed brand expert and FA licensed football agent, Drew Uyi, is set to add another feather on his blooming cap as the Cornerstone Christian University will confer on the illustrious UK-born Nigerian agent a Doctorate Degree.

According to a social media post by Cornerstone Christian University, the commencement ceremony where Drew Uyi, who is reputed for midwifing some big endorsement deals for top Nigerian sports stars SBD entertainers, will be awarded the Doctoral Candidate, Honoris Causa will hold on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Double Tree by Hilton, Atlanta 1076 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell 30076.

While congratulating the awardee in advance, via a post on its Instagram account, Cornerstone Christian University described “Drew Uyi as a Sports and Events Management graduate from the London Metropolitan University, London; who holds a Post graduate degree in Marketing from the London University Art.

“He is a FIFA Licensed Football Agent, Brand Strategist and Athlete Brand Educator. He/has managed and worked with some big names in the Sports and the Entertainment industry”, Cornerstone Christian University wrote on its Instagram page.

Cornerstone Christian University is a global citadel of higher learning renowned for its high and impeccable learning standards. The university is reputed for preparing students to be servant leaders as Christ modeled, for the fulfillment of their purpose in life and provide opportunities for spiritual growth.

That Drew Uyi is being conferred with the Doctoral Degree Honoris Causa by Cornerstone Christian University will not come as a surprise to many who have been following the international sports scene and the branding world, where Drew Uyi has been actively making giant strides in more than ten years.

Uyi, who is not a new comer in the sports scene, has had leading roles in the activation of sponsorship and endorsement deals for the likes of Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, for Eagles winger, Victor Moses and Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi and former Eagles striker Odion Ighalo.

The renowned sports agent, who has traversed a host of choice destinations in the world is reputed for being the undisputed king of branding, as evidenced in the plethora of brands he has helped to build and his continuous mentorship and coaching programmes, which he regularly dishes out through his verified Instagram account.

It is an unequivocal statement that Drew Uyi has earned massive momentum as an expert in athlete branding, who is concerned with the growth and success of athletes and footballers so that they can maximize their career through their power of Personal branding.

With such in mind, it comes as no surprise that Drew Uyi is deserving of the Doctoral Degree Honoris Causa being conferred on him later this month by the prestigious Cornerstone Christian University.

RELATED NEWS