By Adegboyega Adeleye

The State of Minnesota, USA is today celebrating its annual Wizkid day to honour Afrobeats superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun ‘Wizkid’.

The celebration started in 2018 when Governor Mark Dayton declared the 6th of October every year as the City’s Wizkid Day.

In the sealed and stamped document while declaring the day on Saturday, October 6th 2018, the Governor noted that the recognition is in honor of Wizkid’s achievements in music which has inspired Minnesotans and fans from all over the world, and his role as one of the biggest cultural influencers ever.

Wizkid was honoured after he became the first indigenous Nigerian artist to reach the summit (No.1) on the popular Billboard US Hot 100 Charts following his collaboration on Drake’s global hit ‘One Dance’ and also the first Nigerian to sell out the legendary 02 Arena in London, England .

The 2018 proclamation also noted Wizkid’s record-breaking feats in a collaboration with Nike whose profits served charity projects in Nigeria, the first African artiste to walk on the runway for International fashion brands, Dolce and Gabbana in June 2018, his multiple music awards from Billboard Music Awards and other prestigious awards.

On October 6th 2018, Wizkid also became the first African artist to sell out the Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Since then, Wizkid has achieved greatly with his music including winning a Grammy-award in 2021, scoring multiple hit songs on the US Billboard Top 10 Charts, selling out the prestigious 02 Arena on three consecutive nights, and winning a plethora of awards in his stellar career.

He recently received an RIAA platinum plaque for becoming the first and only Nigerian and African artist to have his hit album ‘Made In Lagos’ sell above 500,000 copies in the United States.

Minnesota is a state in the upper midwestern region of the United States of America. It is the 12th largest state in area and the 22nd most populous state with over 5.75 million residents.

