By Bashir Bello, KANO

Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC in Jigawa State say it has rescued a newborn baby abandoned in a dilapidated building in Kandahar B Quarters, Hadejia Local Government Area, LGA of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSC Adamu Shehu, in a statement made available to newsmen said the abandoned baby was discovered by a good samaritan, Zakar Mohd who was passing by in the neighbourhood when he heard the cry of the baby.

CSC Shehu said the yet-to-be-identified parent kept the baby by a netted fence meant to deter animals from gaining access to a planted Guinea Corn in the dilapidated building.

He however maintained that manhunt has been launched to fish out the perpetrator in order to bring the culprit to book and also face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, “In the wee hours of Sunday, 9th of October, 2022 at around 0520hrs, a newly born Baby girl was discovered in Kandahar B Quarters, Hadejia LGA. The Baby was discovered in a dilapidated building, by one Zakar Mohd, a resident of the area who was returning from the mosque after observing morning prayers and heard the cry of the Baby that was placed by a netted fence meant to deter animals from gaining access to a planted Guinea Corn in the building.

“He immediately reported the incident to the Ward Head, Ballaji Ali who informed NSCDC personnel at the Divisional office about the ugly development. On reaching the scene, the Baby was taken to the General Hospital Hadejia to ascertain her health condition and was certified healthy by a medical Doctor.

“The Baby was thereafter handed over to officials of Social Welfare Department, Hadejia LGA for proper care while investigation is launched to fish out the culprit (s) to face full wrath of the law,” CSC Shehu however stated.

