By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to stop criticising leaders in the country, but pray for them for better economic prosperity.

Adeboye, who also described the current situation in Nigeria as a war zone, however, called on Nigerians to continuously work and pray for peace in the nation and leadership of the country for sustainable progress.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians, particularly, residents not to give up in prayer.

He noted that praying for the present administration at the federal and state levels would further make them to deliver dividends of democracy.

Adeboye and Sanwo-Olu, made the call on Sunday, in their separate message at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Special October Thanksgiving Service/Special Prayer Session for All State Governors and Deputy Governors, themed: “Perfect Peace in the Land,” which also commemorates Nigeria’s 62nd independence, held at RCCG Headquarters, 1-9, Redemption Way, Ebute-Metta (East), Lagos.

Other governors in attendance and represented were: Ogun and Osun states, Dapo Abiodun and Adegboyega Oyetola, respectively.

In his sermon, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who took his sermon from a Bible passage, 1 Corinthians 7:13-14, said peace is the absence of war, the absence of storm, adding that perfect peace refers to one which is permanent, as “storms are in categories.”

According to Adeboye, times have gone by when traditional rulers were treated as demi-gods with so much respect, but currently are arbitrarily kidnapped.

“In the olden days, except you are one of the special people, they don’t allow the king’s dress to touch you. But thank God.

“Now kidnappers can go to the palace to kidnap the king. We are in a war situation, let no one deceive you,” G.O stated.

While Prophesying the end in sight to Nigeria’s challenges, Adeboye, stressed that God would bring an ultimate end, “What kings, soldiers can’t do, the Almighty God will do for you,” he stated.

Adeboye, also urged the people to stop criticising their leaders, maintaining that residents should pray for them.

He lamented that people have opted for condemnation instead of seeking solutions through intercession.

Adeboye said, “Pray for the rulers, we have spent so much time criticising them. You should pray for them. I’m praying for them, I pray you will join me to pray.

Sanwo-Olu, who attended the programme with his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said, while addressing the large congregation at the service, urged Nigerians, including residents to continue to pray for leaders in Nigeria and for peace to reign in the land with an assurance to believe that greater things lie ahead.

The governor said the: “Greater Lagos agenda” of his administration, which had brought about infrastructural development across the state, “is on course and more of it will be delivered.”

Sanwo-Olu continued: “This service taking place a Sunday after the Independence Day anniversary is very important. And I think our GO (Pastor Adeboye) has said it all.

“We need perfect peace in our country but for us to have that perfect peace; we also need to have peace from individuals. It is we the citizens that make the country.

“It is not just about a metaphorical country; it is the people on the ground that truly make a country.

“We need to have that perfect peace in how we live our lives mentally, physically, financially, morally and all of it, and it is only when that happens that it can affect the country.

“He (Pastor Adeboye) has also encouraged all of us that we need to continually pray for our leaders. People are made up of the kind of leaders they have.

“So, it is really a partnership by ensuring that the citizens play their roles and leaders also play their roles.

“For me, it is another clarion call that it might not be perfect but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“And for us in Lagos, we are grateful because this is the most peaceful part of the country. “We don’t want to take it for granted and that is why we have come here to thank God, to also appeal and pray to God for that peace to continue to reign.”

