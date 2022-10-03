The Director General of Supo Olowe Bola Ahmed Tinubu Empowerment Foundation (SOBAT), Olasupo Olowe has stated that Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu deserves a second term in office to continue and expand his good works.

Olowe, a former aspirant of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Kosofe Constituency 2 noted that the governor has displayed the required capacity and capability to transform the centre of excellence.

He made this known while monitoring the erection of banners undertaken by him to showcase the landmark achievements of the first citizen of Lagos State.

The banners were erected at the toll gate end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Governor’s Office Road and the environs of the Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

“It is no longer news that our dear state is enveloped in an election mood, and this period is unique as it indicates a timeline to showcase the good works of our performing governor in office “

“While the world is tilting towards social media for massive campaigns, it is important to ensure the traditional means of dissemination are also utilized for further effectiveness of the online and offline mediums of campaign”

“With the plethora of achievements recorderd across all sectors of governance, it is obvious that a vote for Babajide Sanwo-olu come 2023 is a vote for the continuity of progress in all ramifications”

Enthusing further, Olowe further canvassed support for the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates vying for electoral positions across the federation, stressing that the party remains the harbinger to deliver a better and prosperous nation.

