Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Scores of protesters on Tuesday stormed the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, demanding the removal of the Federal Capital Territory FCT chairman of the party, Abdulmalik Usman who they accused of illegally remaining in office in spite of the last year’s state Congress which threw up new executives.

The protesters who insisted on seeing the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, barricaded the chairman’s office and chanting different slogans and expletives.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards of the protesters read: “Oath of office can only be taken twice, APC FCT chairman, Abdul Malik Usman, has taken oath of office twice, it is impunity to keep him, “FCT Congress 2021 must be recognised, “FCT APC chairman must go for refusal to accept the new party executive of FCT!!!, “We say no to party impunity of FCT, “National Chairman APC, do not condone impunity, “APC must not only preach equity and justice but must demonstrate equity and justice”, among many others.

“We want to see Adamu. He must stop the impunity by ensuring that Abdulmalik is not sworn in the third time. If he fails to address us it means that he has collected money from the PDP so that APC will lose FCT again in the 2023 elections”, they demanded.