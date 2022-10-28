The Old Boys’ Association of Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, PBGS, Issele-Uku, Class of 2002, has celebrated its 20th anniversary with the award of scholarship to 100 deserving students of the school and donation of a public address system and sporting materials

According to the President of the Association, Mr Aniekwe Kelvin, it is one way of giving back to the society.

Mr Aniekwe, who recalled when members were admitted to JSS 1 class in the institution 26 years ago, noted that among them are now professionals in different fields, politicians, captains of industry, among others, which was not made possible on a platter of gold, but through the rigorous academic training they received in the school.

He charged the students of the school to embrace hard work, determination, perseverance, dedication, tolerance and discipline if they must succeed in life.

The Old Boys’ Association President spoke about life after school, which he said is complex and challenging, urging the students to be prepared to push, pull and make things happen, even as they are bound to fall many times on their path to greatness.

