2022 World Safety Day: NSITF tasks FG, NLC, TUC, NECA on workers' safety

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has re-assured stakeholders of  adequate and timely compensation for workers who suffer injury, disease or death in the course of work. 

The Managing Director of the Fund, Dr. Michael Akabogu who gave the commitment yesterday while flagging off this year’s Customer Service Week at the Headquarters of the agency in Abuja, said the fund has in the last one year spent over N1.7 billion as claims and compensations for  rehabilitation of injured workers, death benefits  as well as  compensation for loss of man hour to their employers.

A statement by Ijeoma Okoronkwo, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, quoted the Managing Director as saying.

 “We have as of today paid a  total of 8668 death benefits amounting to N712,249,368 to beneficiaries of deceased employees;  N193,538,878  disability benefits to 10,610 disabled employees, retirement benefits to 3,506 disabled employees to the tune of N3,330,621. We have as well provided artificial body parts to 54 persons amounting to N59,841,554, besides refunding  medical expenses to 603 employers at the cost of  N198,542,099 .

The Managing Director who was represented by the General Manager Finance and Accounts, Zwalda Ponkap  revealed that 583 beneficiaries of death benefit are currently on the payroll of the fund while  772 beneficiaries of disability benefit and 235 retirement beneficiaries are equally  on  the payroll.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s Customer Service Week celebration “Celebrate Service,” Akabogu stated that the new focus of the fund is to transit  from being a clearance house for claims and compensations to one that minimizes workplace accidents  in order to optimize national productivity. 

He said, “Customer service has turned a great tool for all organizations especially in the challenging environment we are in. It is a critical influencer  for brand loyalty. If we serve our customers well, we will not only retain them but also make new ones. “

 “Every staff of the NSITF must therefore be aware that we are 

at the forefront of social security in Nigeria and  this is a heavy responsibility that must be discharged diligently.  It is therefore an opportunity for us to re-dedicate ourselves to our duties to the office and to our larger customer base in the formal and informal sectors.  

“We are aware that the  primary focus of the fund  is not just the  payment of compensation, rather  prevention of work place mishaps  and promotion of healthy work place   in order to optimize national productivity. 

“In this wise, the fund has in the last one year given training to over 200 companies on  Occupational Safety and Health preventive support across the six geo-political zones as well as conducted occupational safety and health inspection  in over 3000 establishments. “

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.