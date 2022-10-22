By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Nigerian-born founder and President of OCI Foundation, Dr. Chris Ifediora has emerged as the overall winner of the “2022 Zenith Global Health for ADVANCING HEALTH WITH TECHNOLOGY”.

He won out of the four finalists at the Leonardo Royal London City Hotel, London, United Kingdom.

Dr. Ifediora was also a Finalist in the “International Healthcare Professional” category at the same international awards ceremony.

This is the third award by the OCI Foundation in 2022 outside Nigeria, following other big wins in Lusaka, Zambia, and Sydney, in Australia.

Receiving the Zenith Global Health Award on Ifediora’s behalf the Foundation’s Director, Mr. John Nweze, accompanied by wife – Doris, said the award symbolised the organisation’s efforts to promote and advance healthcare, as well as social and public welfare.

Nweze explained that through educational activities, the OCI Foundation had been promoting and sensitizing Nigerians on the need for early detection of cancer.

This service, he said, is being implemented through its Cervi-Breast mobile phone Application in Secondary schools across Nigeria.

He appreciated the Zenith Global Health for the honour, stating that such awards would encourage the Foundation to do more.

Mr. Nweze dedicated the awards to the OCI Foundation family, including staff and volunteers worldwide, stressing that they make sacrifices for the achievements.