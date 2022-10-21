Are you a Muslim? Are you searching for a soulmate for marriage? Send your profile as published below, contact telephone, and photo, to [email protected] or on whatsapp 08036688535. Names and contact numbers will not be published.

Profile 810: A Muslim male, 48, working with private organisation in Niger state, searching for God fearing Muslimah as second wife from any part of the South West for marriage. She must have good Islamic knowledge, gainfully employed and be ready for marriage.

Profile 811: A gainfully employed male Muslim, 53, working with a frieght company, Lagos, wants a God fearing Muslimah, divorced or widow for marriage.

Profile 812: A Muslim male, 44, from South West, married and based in Kaduna wants a God-fearing Muslimah based in South West, employed and ready for marriage. Preferably, between 25-30.

Profile 813: A Muslim male, 48, Foreign based, needs a Muslim lady between ages 30 to 35 years, divorced with not more than one child or single and ready for marriage.

Profile 814: A Muslim male, 45, AS genotype, self-employed, based in Lagos a Muslim lady between ages 28 to 30 years ready for marriage. preferably a graduate with Quran and Islamic knowledge.

Profile 815: A 32-year old Muslimah, single from Osun State, Teacher based in Niger state, wants a God fearing Muslim as husband. He must be self or gainfully employed, not more than 40 years, based in the southwest and ready for marriage.

Profile 816: A Muslim male, 42, AS gynotype, civil servant, based in Ogun State, wants a Muslim lady not more than 35 years of age, practising sunnah and ready for marriage.

Profile 818: A Muslim male, 32, AA genotype, separated, teacher, based in Ogun state needs a Muslim lady literate between ages 25 and 30 and ready for marriage. Preferably a graduate with Quran and Islamic knowledge.

