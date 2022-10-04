By Steve Oko

A final year student of Forestry at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU), Abia state, Oluomachi Nwoye, 24 has given birth to a set of five babies at the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia.

The quintuplets comprising two boys and three girls were born at 9:15 pm Monday night according to Oluomachi’s mother.

When our Correspondent visited the Nkasiobi Ward of the FMC Umuahia where the mother of the quintuplets and the three girls were being catered for, the two boys were said to be receiving special attention at the ‘In-born unit’ of the hospital.

The babies were observed in their bed but their mother was still too weak to respond to inquiries from our Correspondent.

Meanwhile, the final year student’s mother, Mrs Priscilla Nwojo who was busy attending to them told our Correspondent that she was over-joyed by the gift of a quintuplets to her daughter.

She, however, noted that such uncommon blessing usually comes with its peculiar challenges.

Mrs Nwojo appealed to Government and public-sprited individuals to come to the aid of the family, saying that ” it’s not easy to take care of one (baby), how much more five persons under the present situation of Nigeria”.

The 56-year- old grand mother from Amamba in Abiriba kingdom of Ohafia Local Government Area, who gave her contact as 08035746487, said she was a petty trader while her husband “is a tailor.”

According to the mother of six, her daughter Oluomachi is also a twin.

” I thank God for this special gift. I’m a trader. I deal on pap and my husband is a tailor. We will be happy if Government can come to our help because it’s not easy to take care of one (baby), not to talk of five. But we thank God in everything”.

Meanwhile, as at the time our Correspondent was leaving the hospital (2:50 pm) Tuesday, it was gathered that the father of the quintuplets from Umunnya in Anambra State was yet to show up at the hospital.

Reason for that, was however, not yet clear as at the time of filing this report.

RELATED NEWS