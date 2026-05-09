Ondo probes mother’s death after quintuplets’ delivery; donates N2m to family

Ondo State government’s representatives handing over the N2m donation.

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

Ondo State governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered a full investigation into the death of a 45-year-old woman who died hours after delivering quintuplets in Akure.

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The state has also donated N2 million to support the care of the newborns.

Mary Yaduyan died at Netcare Multispeciality Hospital in Akure shortly after delivering five baby boys via caesarean section.

Medical experts attributed her death to a pulmonary embolism, a complication that occurred after the birth.

Aiyedatiwa, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Seun Osamaye, visited the hospital on Saturday where the babies are receiving treatment.

“The governor is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident,” Osamaye said.

“His administration remains committed to safeguarding the lives of pregnant women and ensuring that no effort is spared in caring for these babies.”

The N2 million donation is intended to provide immediate relief for the quintuplets.

Osamaye said the government is also making plans for their long-term welfare, including a possible transfer to a specialised facility once they are stable.

She stressed the need for stricter monitoring of high-risk pregnancies and urged hospitals to prioritize referrals in cases requiring advanced specialist care.

“This tragedy highlights the urgent need for proactive interventions in high-risk pregnancies,” she said.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Adiji Ojohe, confirmed that the ministry has begun a thorough probe into the incident.

“The Ministry of Health has set the necessary machinery in motion to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate development,” he said.

Ojohe said that “Appropriate actions will follow the outcome of the investigation to enhance maternal healthcare delivery and prevent future occurrences.”