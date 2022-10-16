By Ayo Onikoyi

Annie Idibia, wife of legendary singer, Tuface and Chioma Adeleke, wife of superstar singer, Davido are bound by no form of ties, yet their fate in marriage seems to share an uncanny connection, as the two women have had to weather stormy times on account of their marriage to music stars who appear couldn’t keep their horses reined in.

Chioma Rowland had a full package of ‘Assurance” from her husband, Davido, at least, she’s the only one who has a claim of being legit among his other four baby mamas, which include Sophia Momodu, Amanda (Laplubelle), Larrisa Loreno and Ayotomide Labinjo.

If the Internet and social media banters are anything to go by, Davido and Chioma may be tying the nuptial knot next year, something they had planned to do before the Coronavirus put everything in the world on hold in 2020. But between 2020 and now, so much has happened between the couple even as rumour of their breakup rocked the social media. It has been a topsy-turvy affair all the way, with Davido streaming in and out of several love affairs, with Chioma almost always in the know as the social media would always rub it in her face.

Annie Idibia’s fate is not so much different from Chioma. Her husband has seven children from three different women, namely; Sumbo Ajaba and Pero Adeniyi. Much to Annie’s anguish and pain, the baby mamas continue to be a recurring decimal in her marriage to 2Baba. She openly voiced her frustration not too long ago when she accused the singer of still sleeping with one of his baby mamas.

Tuface Idibia had other children with other women while dating Annie Macaulay, even though he met her first. This much was revealed by Annie, when she was featured as a part of the celebrities on the Young, Famous and African reality show.

Annie Idibia, who broke down in tears, also revealed that her first child was Tuface’s 5th child even though she met him first before his other baby mamas.

“When you meet someone, and then you know them first, and then you wake up..two different people are having babies for him. And then he has five kids with other women…my first child is his fifth, and I met him before everybody..so you know what that is” Annie emotionally revealed.

Annie furthermore admitted that she had faced a lot of pains and hurt but had accepted that the good times were so much more, and she has forever with 2baba, for him to make up for the bad times. She believes that love is so much more than people say it is.

Both Annie and Chioma had endured so much on account of their love for their husbands but they are not the only ones. Most wives of popular male musicians have suffered the same fate.