…Hospital exonerates staff of complicity

By Ayo Onikoyi

The hospital, Doren Hospital where late BBNaija star, Rico Swavey was rushed to and subsequently died has exonerated itself and staff of any complicity following a video that went viral that the hospital staff had videoed the deceased instead of attending to him.

In the statement, Doren Hospital noted that although Rico Swavey was admitted into the emergency care unit of the hospital, medical staff administered first aid, and the good Samaritans who brought him in were told of the severity of the situation and the need for urgent neurosurgeon review.

The hospital further said it immediately referred the victim to Evercare Hospital in Lekki Phase.

The statement said a detailed referral letter was written and given to the relations who reluctantly received the letter after much persuasion. But before leaving the hospital, one Mrs. Ify Helen Eze and a good Samaritan who brought in the victim decided to make a video to exonerate themselves from being implicated as being responsible for the patient’s condition.

However, an alarming part of the statement was where it stated that Rico Swavey was brought in unconscious with Glasgow comma of 3/15 smelling of alcohol, implying that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

A review of the photograph and video of Rico’s car at the scene of the accident showed that he was probably drunk when he rammed into the median on the major road.

The reality TV star got involved in an accident on Tuesday.

A fellow ex-housemate in Big Brother Naija Season 3, Alex Asogwa, who shared the news on her Twitter page on Tuesday, said doctors were trying to resuscitate him.

Rico Swavey, however, succumbed to death following the degree of injuries he sustained from the auto accident on Thursday morning.