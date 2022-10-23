By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian skit maker, Nosa Afolabi popularly known as Lasisi Elenu has welcomed his first child with his fiancee.

Announcing the news on his Instagram page on Sunday, he noted how blessings come in different shapes and sizes.

The skit-maker said he is short of words as he felt lost just admiring and appreciating the goodness of God.

He further described his wife as ‘one hell of a woman’, whose strength is unarguably from the highest source.

He wrote, “Blessings they say comes in different shapes and sizes, and this time, ours came in the shape of a beautiful, colourful and extraordinary baby.

“I personally had a gase of disbelief when you were born as I was lost got words just admiring and appreciating the goodness of God for a bless this BIG.

“Another bigger blessing is having a strong vessel as a wife. Understanding that women are the strongest people on earth, but you my beautiful wife is one hell of a woman and your strength is unarguably from the highest source.”

He added, “I saw you go through many phases in 9 month span, and had the best insight of what it felt like carrying a child @heynonso.“At some point I also felt pregnant” because I remembered wanting the smell of used engine oil for no reason. We have been blessed with a handful of joy, a store house of abundance, the greatest gift I ever got through out my existence and it’s too much to hold in. Damn, Sinzu money is a father.

“Welcome Rain Olanna Oluwanifemi Afolabi. You are a blessing to this generation @heybabyrain”.

Congratulatory messages have since poured in for the couple.

Celebrities such as Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham, Bisola Aiyeola, Kie Kie, Obi Cubana, Broda Shaggi, and more have sent their wishes to the new parents

RELATED NEWS