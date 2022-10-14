By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi on Tuesday said it has treated over 630,000 Lagosians for various eye problems under the administration of Babajide Sanwo-olu free of charge.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Sight Day, Abayomi said that the state is embarking on free eye screening, free glasses to people with refractive error and surgery as part of activities to commemorate this year’s event.

“The Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu continues to carry out community outreach programme in the form of free eye screening, free eye glasses, free eye medications and free surgical expeditions.

“Till date, the Lagos State Blindness Prevention Programme saddled with the responsibility of reducing the prevalence of blindness in the state has reached out to over 630,000 people; over 240,000 have benefited from free eyeglasses, while over 29,767 people have had free eye surgeries done to restore their vision in various communities in the state.”

He said that this year, free eye care will be carried out across different division of the state, “on the 12th of October, free eye screening and surgery will be carried out at General Hospital Ikorodu while on the 13th of October will be at General Hospital Gbagada. Free eye surgery will also be carried out in the remaining three zones i.e Badagry, Epe and Lagos later.”

Abayomi said that the Ministry of Health is committed to implementing policies and programs that will ultimately reduce and eliminate blindness amongst the citizenry.

Corroborating his views, Director Medical Administration & Training, Funmilayo Shokunbi admonished Lagosians to live a healthy lifestyle by eating lot of fruit and vegetables. “Control your blood sugar level and blood pressure if you are diabetic or hypertensive patient. Avoid injury to your eyes and avoid playing with pointed and sharp objects.

Funmilayo said that when people have eye complaints they should not patronizing quacks, “Visit certified ophthalmic eye hospital or eye clinic. Wear only prescribed glasses from an eye care provider; does not miss your follow up appointment; check your eyes as part of your annual medical check.”