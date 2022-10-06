.

Afrobeats superstar, Kizz Daniel and fellow superstar, Tekno’s intercontinental hit, ‘Buga’ is currently the most streamed song on Audiomack and Boomplay which are two of Nigeria’s biggest music streaming platforms.

“Buga” recently surpassed Joeboy’s “Sip (Alcohol)” on Boomplay and has now attained the same feat on Audiomack that boasts 5 million monthly users.

On Audiomack, ‘Buga’ has gained 54.8 million streams surpassing Joeboy’s ‘Alcohol (Sip)’ which has 54.6 million streams.

While on Boomplay, ‘Buga’ has recorded 142 million streams surpassing the same song, ‘Alcohol’ which has gained 96 million streams.

Buga also topped the list of the most searched song on Google in the first half of 2022.

In the recently announced AFRIMA 2022 nominations list, Kizz Daniel gained 5 nominations for his effort in ‘Buga’ including Male Artist of the Year West Africa, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

‘Buga’ was released on 3rd May 2022, and with a blistering three-month run, it was able to become the most popular song in Nigeria. The song became a fans’ favourite; with listening and streams from all over the world, massive ratings and undoubtedly the biggest song in Nigeria for months and the biggest song out of sub-Saharan Africa in 2022. Kizz Daniel, Tekno’s ‘Buga’ becomes the most streamed song on Audiomack and Boomplay

Afrobeats superstar, Kizz Daniel and fellow superstar, Tekno’s intercontinental hit, ‘Buga’ is currently the most streamed song on Audiomack and Boomplay which are two of Nigeria’s biggest music streaming platforms.

“Buga” recently surpassed Joeboy’s “Sip (Alcohol)” on Boomplay and has now attained the same feat on Audiomack that boasts 5 million monthly users.

On Audiomack, ‘Buga’ has gained 54.8 million streams surpassing Joeboy’s ‘Alcohol (Sip)’ which has 54.6 million streams.

While on Boomplay, ‘Buga’ has recorded 142 million streams surpassing the same song, ‘Alcohol’ which has gained 96 million streams.

Buga also topped the list of the most searched song on Google in the first half of 2022.

In the recently announced AFRIMA 2022 nominations list, Kizz Daniel gained 5 nominations for his effort in ‘Buga’ including Male Artist of the Year West Africa, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

‘Buga’ was released on 3rd May 2022, and with a blistering three-month run, it was able to become the most popular song in Nigeria. The song became a fans’ favourite; with listening and streams from all over the world, massive ratings and undoubtedly the biggest song in Nigeria for months and the biggest song out of sub-Saharan Africa in 2022.

RELATED NEWS