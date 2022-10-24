……as the Appeal Court reserves ruling on FG’s request for a stay of execution

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri,ABUJA

Six Igbo traditional rulers, on Monday, stormed the Court of Appeal in Abuja to demand the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The kings, who were all dressed in their regal attires, said they were in court to show solidarity with their son.

They stayed in the court and observed the proceedings in the application the Federal Government filed to stay the execution of the Appeal Court judgment that ordered Kanu’s release from detention.

The traditional rulers that were in court till the end of the hearing, were; HRM Eze (Sir) Innocent Nwaigwe, Secretary Umuahia North Council of Traditional Rulers.

HRM, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, Chairman Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Iheanyichukwu Ezigbo, Chairman Ibeku council, Eze Pastor Philip Ajomiwe, Immediate past Chairman Umuahia North Council, Eze Eddy Ibeabuchi, former Chairman Umuahia North Council and Eze Ben Oriaku, Ikwuano LGA.

Meanwhile, the appeal court has reserved its ruling on FG’s application till a date it said would be communicated to all the parties.

