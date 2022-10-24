Charly Boy and Ooni

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa,best known as Charly Boy and other Nigerians have expressed their shocked over the traditional ruler of Yoruba Kingdom Ile-Ife, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who has just tied the knot with his sixth wife, Princess Temitope Adesegun today (Monday).

Recall that, the Ooni became a subject of discussion following his series of marriages, especially as he is set to marry his sixth wife.

Charly Boy on his Twitter handle revealed how he is struggling to stay married to just one woman, while the Ooni of Ife in less than 2 months is married to six women.

He wrote, “I have been struggling to stay married to one woman for over 45yrs.

“Yet my fellow man, the Ooni of Ife in less than 2 months married 6 wives. Juju.

“I must go to this Ooni’s for tutorials. How is he doing it? What if he ends up marring 6 more, will it become a football team?.

Some Nigerians on social media have also expressed their shock, claiming King Solomon in the Bible would be proud of the king.

@PoojaMedia said,”I love Ooni of Ife tho. He’s marrying their role models.

@lolaofabuja said,”I’m learning from this Ooni’s marriage marathon that women are the greatest enablers of patriarchy. How do you let someone acquire 6 of you in 1 year? Are you a handbag, sis?.

@LeninPark4 said,”The Ooni of Ife just married another high valued, educated and exposed woman; making them six in his Palace.

“I thought the female gender hate polygamy? .

“In the realm of wealth and fame, there are no feminists”.

@wendy_adammaa said,”Solomon is shocked at the moment.King Solomon II.

@tukooldegreat said,”Make it 10 my king, abeg na! Just make it 10 for us!!! Atleast we will have 10 “God when’s.

@saucetheactor said, “Am sure his chiefs are behind this with the saying of “if one woman leave king , king will marry a dozen so na she loose but no she didnt, her peace and sanity matters most…

@AfamDeluxo said,”The Ooni of Ife is marrying like who entered a covenant or something and he is not even going after Umu agbọghọbịa urgent 2k maọbụ ndị you cannot afford me something something babes. He is going after Ụmụ agbọghọbia ji nku. S/o to Ooni. A King!.

@realujunwamandy_ said,”What all this? You wan marry all the women ni? What is he using them for sef?.

@FauzziyahE said, “The women that Ooni of Ife married were not broke. You can’t compare them to those who wait for a man to pay for their hair and nails. That marriage is for power and class. Well, they seem like they needed a husband too. For those asking if I’d do it, I don’t do beardless men.

