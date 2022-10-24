By Steve Oko

Mrs Ngozi Umeadi, mother of five who was arrested in Anambra State by security operatives for allegedly belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and detained for two years, has shared her harrowing experience in the hands of the Nigeria security operatives.

The 40-year old from Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State regained her freedom Monday after her bail conditions were met.

She was granted bail by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja in the suit marked SHC/ABJ/CR/426/2021.

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard, her lawyer, Prince Mandela Umesi, said the young lady was arrested in Onitsha on February 16, 2021 and taken into custody for allegedly being a member of IPOB.

He said she was tortured and subjected to inhuman treatments by the security operatives, adding that she later had miscarriage while in detention.

Corroborating his account, Mrs Umeadi said she passed through hell and only survived by God’s special grace.

The Insurance worker who said she was going to ShopRite Onitsha on the day she was arrested denied being a member of IPOB.

Her words: I work with Insurance company in Onitsha. I’m not a member of IPOB. I was going to ShopRite on 16th February, 2021 when I was arrested by the police.

“They said I was the one taking care of ESN (Eastern Security Network) but I know nothing about ESN. The police tortured me and kept me in their custody from that day till December 7th when I was taken to prison.

“When they arrested me in Onitsha they took me to Imo State where I was tortured, and later moved to Abuja.

” I was pregnant and bled for six months. I was not given any medication. I was given little food, and sometimes with soured soup. I went without food sometimes for five days.

” I never knew I would come out alive. But I thank God that today I am out. I also thank the court for granting me bail. I equally thank the legal team and all those who fought hard for my freedom.”

The mother of five who said she would clock 40 years by November 14, however, said that her life had been shattered by her traumatic experience in custody.

” My experience was hellish! That I’m alive today was by the special grace of God because the torture was too, too terrible and unbelievable! I have lost everything. I’m not sure of my job again.”

Her lawyer who told Vanguard that the matter would be coming up again on November 29, thanked the Court for granting her client bail saying she needed to be alive first to face trial.

The Counsel who claimed that the counts charge against her were frivolous, expressed hope in the judiciary for justice for his client.

Meanwhile, Kanu’s Special Counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, has hailed the release of Mrs Umeadi.

Ejimakor who took to his Twitter handle, also commended the legal team and all those who contributed in securing freedom for the young woman.

Ejimakor tweeted: “Ngozi Umeadi, a prisoner of conscience detained for over 2 years has just been released in Suleija. Kudos to #MNK, the Kanu family, her frontline lawyer, Barr Mandela Umegborogu & the others who made it happen. #TeamWork.”

