Nnamdi Kanu’s only call was for a peaceful referendum, not war – IPOB

IPOB

says, he preached self-determination, not terror,

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI——— THE Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, has replied the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Information, that it’s leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s only call, was for a peaceful referendum, not war.

It also said that Kanu, preached self-determination, not terror, urging the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Information to dicepiate the its attack and campaign against Kanu to solving the problem of killing by Fulani herdsmen they have been pampering in Benue State.

IPOB accuse the Federal governmentnof Nigeria and its security services particularly DSS using the name of Nnamdi Kanu to cover killings in Benue state and other states by Fulani herdsmen to divert attention of the public.

It urged the Federal Government, DSS and the Federal Ministry of Information to be bold enough to tell Nigerians if it is Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and Eastern Security betwor that ordered the killing and massacre of people in Benue State.

The pro-Biafra group said that the problem of the indigenous people, like those in Benue state is their ignoring the warning of Kanu whom they and many other indigenous people called all sorts name when he warned of the doom that is befalling them now.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary,Emma Powerful, titled “Thus said the Lord: Nigeria, your judgement has come for mocking God’s prophet. Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm, Psalm 105: 15”, said that Nnamdi Kanu is a man divinely sent by God to liberate the indigenous people but he was ignored and vilified, arrested and is currently being detained unconstitutionally.

It said that unless Nnamdi Kanu is released the killing against the indigenous people in Nigeria by a particular ethnic group who feels they own Nigeria will continue.

The pro-Biafra group regretted alleged lies being perpetrated and sponsored by a section of the Nigerian media working for the Federal Ministry of Information and DSS, against its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying that such gang up has collapsed like pack of card.

“What is currently happening in Benue State and other states, where a particular ethnic group has been killing people without anybody arresting them, is what our leader warned will happen many years ago and he was ignored and vilified. iInstead of heeding his prophetic voice, Nigeria abd some Nigerians conspired with foreign collaborators to kidnap him in a foreign land, in defiance of international law and the African Charter.

“A nation that rejects its redeemer must prepare to meet its ruin. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a man sent by Divine Will to warn and save the indigenous peoples of Nigeria from the coming darkness, was mocked, vilified, abducted, tortured, and detained. Now the land groans with blood and agony, and Nigeria must drink the bitter cup she has poured.

“Ministry of Information claim that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu incited violence in the Southeast. This satanic propaganda, issued in concert with DSS agents of death and destruction, is designed to blind the world from the real carnage, the butchering of Nigerian citizens by bloodthirsty, foreign-backed Fulani herdsmen masquerading as pasture seeking normads, in Benue State.

“What manner of wickedness makes a people call their saviour an enemy, while embracing their true destroyers? When Buhari’s regime attempted to hand over Nigeria’s rivers, streams, and lakes through the RUGA and Waterways Bill, to foreign terrorists masquerading as herdsmen, it was Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yes, he alone stood against it and rallied a sleeping population to resist it.

“He called for a peaceful referendum, not war. He preached self-determination, not terror. Yet, instead of heeding his prophetic voice, Nigeria conspired with foreign collaborators to kidnap him in a foreign land, in defiance of international law and the African Charter.

“And they mocked the messengers of God, and despised his words, until the wrath of the Lord arose against his people, till there was no remedy.” – 2 Chronicles 36:16

“Today, that wrath has begun. While the compromised media obsesses over Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, are ranting,Benue burns. Plateau bleeds. Southern Kaduna is razed. Some communities have been wiped out and replaced by armed invaders from the Sahel.

“Emboldened by silence from security agencies and complicity from the Federal government of Nigerian state, the real terrorists roam freely, the owners of the communities wiped while prophets are jailed.

Let it be known, every drop of innocent blood spilled across Nigeria cries out against this nation. Nigeria has committed the sin of Pharaoh, hardened her heart and has chosen slavery by foreign marauders over freedom through truth.

“Like ancient Israel, Nigeria stoned her prophets and mocked the warnings from heaven. Now, the sword shall not depart from her land. “He that being often reproved hardeneth his neck, shall suddenly be destroyed, and that without remedy.” – Proverbs 29:1

“The time for hypocrisy is over. Until Nigerians both individually and collectively fall to their knees, confess their betrayal, and publicly or privately apologise to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the siege will not be lifted.



The God of Hosts will not relent. For what you did to His prophet, shall now be done unto you.

“Let the DSS parade a thousand false witnesses. Let the media print a thousand lies. But like Jeremiah, Isaiah, and Elijah before him, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has spoken the truth that only time will vindicate. Already, his prophecies have begun to unfold. The rest shall come to pass.

“Nigeria, you were warned. “Behold, I send you prophets… and some of them ye shall kill and crucify… that upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth.” – Matthew 23:34–35. It is too late. The judgement has come “