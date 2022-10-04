…parades 3 persons for fake kidnap

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti – A 33-year-old man, Akindele Olufemi, was on Tuesday, paraded by Ekiti State Police command for allegedly stealing a sum of N620,115 offering belonging to a Church in Osun State.

Also paraded were three persons for alleged fake kidnapping and for trying to collect a sum of N5 million ransom under false pretence, with 16 other suspects arrested for various crimes that bordered on kidnapping, stealing, burglary cattle rustling and robbery in Ekiti State.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said Olufemi, was intercepted by the police at Igbara Odo Ekiti, after perpetrating the act at the Christ Apostopilc Church’s Campground, Ikeji Arakeji, in Osun State.

Abutu said ; “On the 16th September , 2022 at about 04:30am, the Command’s operatives, while on stop and search along Igbara-Odo – Akure road, intercepted one Akindele Olufemi, and was found with a school bag loaded with different denominations of naira notes.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he travelled all the way from Iropara-Ekiti to Christ Apostolic Church Camp ground, Ikeji, Arakeji, Osun State to steal the cash sum of N620,115 from the church’s offering vault .

“The suspect further revealed that he was employed as a security guard of the Church sometime ago before he voluntarily resigned”.

Also, Abutu paraded one Sunday Abah, Adejoh Friday and Simeon Ojodomo, for allegedly alleged sled kidnapping after receiving a complain from one Omoniyi Taiwo of Kajola street, Ikere-Ekiti on 3rd September, 2022, around 4pm about alleged kidnap of Ameh Sunday, who was working in his site at Ikere-Ekiti.

Abutu revealed that the complainant recounted that the kidnappers were demanding for a sum of N5 million ransom from him.

“Upon the receipt of the information, a team of the RRS operatives swung into action and arrested the purported victim in his hideout at Ikere-Ekiti on 16th September, 2022”.

In the same vein, Abutu paraded one Usman Mohammed over alleged involvement in various kidnapping operations in the State, and had confessed that his gang members kidnapped one Omoboade Adesina in her farm atAgo Aduloju/Aso Ayegunle road, Ado-Ekiti on April 22,2022.

Abutu also paraded one Oke Timilehin, a member of a notorious cult group after the police operatives raided llupeju Avenue Area of Ado Ekiti , for allegedly shot dead one Babatunde Bunmi

“On sighting the Police operatives, the hoodlum fled the scene while the victim was rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Investigation led to the arrest of one Oke Timilehin, who confessed that he was a member of Black Axe Aiye secret cult alongside the other fleeing suspects.”

The Command also paraded Adebisi Emmanuel, Fabunmi Okikiola, Azees Dada, Oro-Okowo Idowu, Oguntola Tolulope, Adedeji Awe, Katzing Gideon, Babale Timothy a.k.a K-boy, Macom Andrew, Ariso Soknan, Sunday Katdul, Moses Kurnap, John Nanfa and Sunday Babale, Isia Ibrahim, for alleged cattle Rustling, stealing, burglary and robbery .

RELATED NEWS