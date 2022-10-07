Miryam Paul Madumere

By Miryam Paul Madumere

Years ago, as a contemporary Nigerian reader of the Bible, I often imagined “green pastures” to mean leaving Nigeria for a better life in America or Canada. Often, I mentally imagined closing my eyes and envisioning a beautiful lush green meadow with soft grass in America. Through the middle of this meadow runs a clear stream. The sky is blue, the sun is shining brightly, and a soft cool breeze is blowing through the trees. Everything is peaceful, and then I hear these words, “He makes me lie down in green pastures” –Psalm 23 vs 2 NJKV. Just imagine it, the perfect picture and anchor scripture for every Nigerian Japa story.

This is one of the most powerful imagery that Psalm 23 vs 2 invokes in the minds of contemporary readers of the Bible. However, this beautiful and generally accepted modern interpretation of the word “green pastures” runs contrary to the biblical definition of the same word, and I hate to be the Debbie Downer who spoils all the fun but this is the truth; to sheep, a green pasture simply means food.

A shepherd purposely chooses a green pasture where his sheep can gather to feed, a place where his sheep can lie down without any fear or disturbance, a place necessary for the well-being of his sheep. Likewise, biblical green pastures represent the same thing to us and that is spiritual food. God’s Word is green and fresh every day, and He delights to nourish us daily with it. David uses this symbolic food metaphor to represent the idea of how God feeds him daily with “fresh spiritual food.”.

As we reflect on the exact meaning of David’s words, we discover that the good Shepherd “… is our God and we are the people of his pasture, the flock under his care” (Psalm 95:7 NJKV); and this is why like David, He makes us lie down in beautiful green fields to feed and —to nourish us daily through His Word.

God uses food metaphors to show us that scripture is not some mere text to study or read but a word to be “eaten”. When we read the Word, we must pause to “chew on it”, meditating and reflecting on the meaning and application of what we read (see Psalm 1:1–3). This is because; His word is milk (1 Peter 2:2); it is meat (1 Corinthians 3:2); it is bread (Deuteronomy 8:3; Job 23:12); and it is sweeter than honey (Psalm 119:103). The prophet Jeremiah wrote, “When your words came, I ate them; they were my joy and my heart’s delight, for I bear your name, LORD God Almighty” (Jeremiah 15:16).

Jesus emphasised the importance of spiritual food when Satan tempted him. He said, “Man does not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4, NET). Therefore, a proper diet of fresh spiritual food is needed so that as believers, we do not become weak and weary but rather we can thrive spiritually in our relationship with God.

So how do we feed ourselves on the Word of God or allow that to happen?

Jesus said, I am the door: if any man enters through me, he shall be saved and shall go in and out, and find pasture (John 10:9).

● Receive the Word with your ears and believe it in your heart.

● Commit yourself to church and listen to God’s Word being preached. Listen to sermons online.

● Read the Bible with your eyes. Having a Bible in your house is not going to bless your life. You have to read it.

● Read books by Christian and Messianic authors.

● Research Bible texts with your eyes, hands and mouth. When studying the Word of God, keep a pencil in your hand. Write down what God teaches. Research online. Talk about what you are discovering with other believers in a small-group environment.

● Reflect on the Word in your mind. Think about what you have read frequently and chew on God’s Word.

● Remember the Word with your heart. You will rarely have a Bible with you when you need it so commit God’s Word to memory.

● Listen to worship songs based on the Word of God and finally, pray the Word of God over your life.

Now that you know that green pastures are not a location but a figure of speech for fresh spiritual food, I urge you to allow God to feed you through His servants or better still make a conscious effort to feed yourself daily with the Word of God.

MIRYAM PAUL MADUMERE is a religious thought leader and writer. Her literary work focuses on expounding the Scripture, dispelling myths and countering stereotypes on doctrinal issues from a historical, linguistic, and cultural biblical context. Miryam is on a mission to expand the conversation on the gospel and to change how people think about faith, culture and the bible.

RELATED NEWS