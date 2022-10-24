Gideon Okeke

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerians have continued to react to the sudden separation between Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke and his wife Chidera after spending four years of marriage.

Recall that the 31-year-old actor took to his Instagram story to announce the sudden split from his wife on Sunday.

This comes after troubles in their marriage had surfaced earlier in August 2022.

The actor, without disclosing the reason for their separation, urged concerned Nigerians not to react to him, adding they should pray for his family.

The pair had two boys together and were married in 2018.

A section of Nigerians claimed it was not necessary for the actor to publicly disclose his failed marriage if he claimed he wanted privacy, while others lament about the high rate of divorce among celebrity

@princeoliseh said,”Funny people everywhere, “breakfast reach you” make we clap for you? If your marriage failed can’t you respect yourself or you want us to give you an award? Must you all come to social media to announce it? Ignorance

@mz_omite said,”Only you came here to announce your split. Only you still dey ask for privacy. Nothing we no go see for una hand. Upon say na jeje we dey

@kemiso_la said,”He said dey should give dem space, but no one knew what was going on until you came out spilling the tea…na wa o

@seundreams said,”Is it not now better for govt to encourage hookups make we dey knack ourselves steady than to live with a partner miserably.

@onyid777 said,”Come like some marriages were built on social media and will fail through social media. Asking people for privacy but you shared on social media. Common sense isn’t that common.

@itsnedu4naija said,”You all be wondering the problem with marriage right?.

Now here is the actual issue. The society we found ourselves made it look like a must thing or a particular phase we must all or ought to pass through and neglecting other aspects and factors that could come into play. Pressure from parents, peers, church place of worship, area place and self is so much. People still live happily without getting married. Last last Ona done make marriage dey fear some of us.

@nerlie61 said, “Nobody should get discouraged….marriage na sweet thing though e no easy..d problem say many of us don’t know d definition…we focus on wedding pass marriage…most of us marry for money, Fame, names and more…humility has lost its meaning, … competition has ruined lots of marriage…I wan belong.. bad friends…nko? Quest for material things, …pls understand d meaning n find yourself ur soul mate…for d right reasons…and u will enjoy ur marriage… . Adam n Eve were happy till serpent came…who is d serpent in ur marriage?.

@kunleosijo, “Hope you got some coffee with your breakfast pancakes? The nerve of asking for privacy after coming on SM to announce breakup of marriage that we were not aware of it’s existence. Gettat my friend.

@thegriefcircle_naija said, “gosh! What’s really going on with marriages? It’s not just celebrities cos a lot of marriages are crashing even though we only get to know about celebrities.

@vogueafriquelifestyle said, “So if you wanted space, why post it on social media.Must your lives be on the media, haba think of your children atleast.

